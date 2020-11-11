Party workers burn Uttam’s effigy, demand a new chief

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a jolt to the Congress, which is already reeling under the shame of receiving just a few over 20,000 votes in the Dubbaka byelection, party workers burned the effigy of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy at Madikonda crossroad in Kazipet mandal on Tuesday evening, demanding his resignation from the post.

Around half-an-hour after the poll result came out, several Congress party workers took to the streets and raised slogans against the party leadership.Pointing out that Uttam brought bad luck to the party, the agitated Congress workers said that they want party working president A Revanth Reddy to take charge.

Meanwhile, the party activists went one step further and alleged that Uttam’s leadership was the main reason behind the Congress’ failure in several elections and byelections in Telangana over the past six years. They demanded the party high command to appoint Revanth Reddy as the TPCC chief. Soon after learning about the protest, police personnel swung into action and dispersed the protestors.