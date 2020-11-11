Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Russian Sputnik V vaccine haS arrived in India following the nod to Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for the vaccine in India.

A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday.

When contacted, a senior official of Dr. Reddy's confirmed that the vaccines have arrived in India and said that the clinical trials will also start shortly.

This coincides with the announcement on the same day by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund, that the Sputnik V vaccine has been found to 92% effective in protecting people against the Covid-19.

As per the information shared by Dr. Reddy's earlier, this will be a multi-center and randomized controlled study which will include safety and immunogenicity study.

In September when Dr. Reddy’s entered into a partnership with the RDIF for the conduct of clinical trials of Sputnik V in India and its distribution here.

As part of the partnership, RDIF will supply 10 crore doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy’s upon regulatory approval.