T Harish Rao accepts blame for debacle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who was the lone star campaigner for TRS in the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll, accepted responsibility for the defeat of the TRS in the bypoll. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Harish said he respected the judgement of voters. He thanked each and every worker who had toiled for the victory of the TRS. Harish said that they would analyse the reasons for the defeat of the TRS and rectify their mistakes. The Minister said that he would continue to serve the people of Dubbaka. The TRS would stand by the people of Dubbaka in future too irrespective of the party’s defeat, he said.