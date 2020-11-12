STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre, Telangana government not concerned about ryots: Congress leader Revanth Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are causing huge losses to farmers, said Congress party working presidents Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Revanth Reddy.

Published: 12th November 2020

Congress leaders take out a tractor rally to protest against the Central and State governments in Khammam district

Congress leaders take out a tractor rally to protest against the Central and State governments in Khammam district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:   Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are causing huge losses to farmers, said Congress party working presidents Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a farmers meet in Tanikella near Khammam town, they said that Centre had done a great injustice to the farmers of the country by passing the Farm Bills. Bhatti said that people were vexed with BJP and TRS party’s attitude and would teach them a befitting lesson in the coming days.

They said the fall of TRS had begun with Dubbaka bypolls and the party would disappear completely after the coming GHMC elections. Revanth alleged that CM KCR had been forcing the farmers to cultivate crops which were not profitable and threatening those who don't follow his advice.

TRS government was working for the welfare Chief Minister’s family not for the people of the State, he added. Congress party’s tractor rally evoked good response all the way from Gollapadu to Tanikella village in Wyra mandal. Hundreds of farmers participated in the meeting.

Congress party working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusuma Kumar, AICC secretary Srinivasan Krishnan, senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, P Laxmaiah, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Congress Kisan chairman Anvesh Reddy, and others participated in the meeting on Wednesday.

