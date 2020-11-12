STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dubbaka bypoll: Depressed over loss of pink party candidate S Sujatha, TRS worker kills self

Kottinti Swamy was an ardent supporter of the pink party and was part of its Dubbaka byelection campaigns since Day 1.

Published: 12th November 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Harish Rao carries the body of a TRS worker, who killed himselfover the party's defeat in Dubbaka,to a burial ground on Wednesday

Finance Minister Harish Rao carries the body of a TRS worker, who killed himselfover the party's defeat in Dubbaka,to a burial ground on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Depressed over the defeat of TRS candidate S Sujatha in the Dubbaka bypoll, a 23-year-old party worker, allegedly, ended his life by suicide, at Konaipally village in Daulatabad late on Tuesday night.

Kottinti Swamy was an ardent supporter of the pink party and was part of its Dubbaka byelection campaigns since Day 1. According to his wife, Swamy had glued himself to the TV from the moment the authorities started the counting process on Tuesday.

He was hopeful till the last moment that the TRS candidate will bag the seat. But by 5pm on Tuesday, the results came out and the BJP candidate won, seeing which Swamy got depressed. "A downhearted Swamy told me that there was no point in living now. Swamy soon left the house saying that he is going to their farmland," his wife said.

As he did not return home even after it got really late, she informed the villagers and they rushed to Swamy's field, only to find his body hanging from a tree. According to witnesses, the victim’s body was found with a TRS scarf around the neck.

They immediately informed the cops, who reached the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital. After the autopsy, Swamy’s body was handed over to his relatives on Wednesday.

Harish attends funeral

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, the party in-charge for the bypoll, was shocked when he learnt about the incident. The Minister and Medak MP K Prabhaka reached the victim’s house on Wednesday and attended his funeral.

Harish, along with other TRS leaders, carried Swamy's body to the burial ground and paid their respects to him. He then met the family members of Swamy and consoled them. The Minister also handed over Rs 2 lakh in cash to the bereaved family.

While addressing the media, Harish requested the party workers not to resort to such extreme steps. Meanwhile, the Minister assured the bereaved family of assistance and added that Swamy’s children will be enrolled into a gurukul school.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

