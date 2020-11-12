STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC directs state govt to impose ban on sale and use of firecrackers this Diwali

The court directed the government to take measures to ensure that nobody resorts to the sale or purchase of firecrackers in the state and to give wide publicity in the media on the ban

Published: 12th November 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to impose a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the country and also keeping in view the risks to residents, especially senior citizens and children, due to pollution.

The court directed the government to take measures to ensure that nobody resorts to the sale or purchase of firecrackers in the state and to give wide publicity through print and electronic media on the imposition of the ban.

The court referred to the recent Supreme Court decision upholding the order of the Calcutta High Court and the Rajasthan government's decision to impose a ban on firecrackers.

The court passed the order after a PIL was filed by advocate P Indra Prakash seeking directions to the Telangana government to forthwith impose a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers between November 10 and 30 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation across the state. The court directed the government to file a report on the steps taken by November 19 and adjourned the case.

