Telangana minister KT Rama Rao suggests drones to curb crime rate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday suggested to the Telangana Director General of Police to explore the usage of drones in policing and maintaining law and order. The Minister was speaking at the inaugural of the Telangana State Police Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre, at Gachibowli, on the premises of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The centre is said to be the first-of-its-kind in the country. While the crime rate in the State was coming down, cyber crimes were on the rise, observed Rama Rao.

Criminals were using the Internet to make calls to avoid getting caught. Therefore, police personnel ought to be trained to become cyber warriors, he said. The Hyderabad Police Command Control Centre would be ready in two months, the Minister said.

Centre has two floors

The Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre has two floors. The ground floor has operations with video walls for real-time monitoring, emergency response systems for dial 100 and Hawk-Eye App and the first floor is a War room and Data Centre. It is the facility where 15,000 CCTVs are monitored simultaneously at a time.

Holiday nostalgia

Rama Rao recollected that when he was 13 years old, he would look forward to holidays which were given during communal violence. Thirty years on, it was the efficient policing of Telangana Police which prevented such incidents of communal violence and extremist acts, the IT Minister said. For the last six-and-a-half years, Telangana has had a stable government, Rama Rao pointed out. In order to achieve economic stability, new investments need to come in and for that, law and order are necessary.