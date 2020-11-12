Telangana records 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NIZAMABAD: Telangana recorded 1,196 COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 2,52,651 and toll to 1,390. The State conducted 44,653 tests on the day. A small dip in cases was registered under GHMC limits as only 192 cases were reported on the day, as opposed to over 200 cases in the past six-seven days.

Over 1,745 individuals were discharged on the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 2,34,234.

Rajya Sabha MP KR Suresh Reddy tests positive for COVID-19

Rajya Sabha MP KR Suresh Reddy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

Reddy had just returned from Delhi on Tuesday. As he had body pain, he went for a medical test, where doctors confirmed that he had contracted the virus. The MP said that he would use the isolation period to prepare questions for the next Rajya Sabha session.