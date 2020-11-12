Unlock 7.0: Colleges in Telangana may open in December

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct a meeting with the Chief Secretary for Higher Education Chitra Ramachandran and Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education, Naveen Mittal, to discuss the prospect of reopening higher educational institutions after Diwali.

Recently, University Grants Commission (UGC) issued guidelines on reopening of Universities and Colleges across the nation.

TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy said that if the situation remains favourable, universities and colleges would reopen in December. When contacted, Reddy said, "After a meeting with all the stakeholders, outcome of the meeting will be presented to the Education Minister, who will take the final decision."

Although online classes for academic year 2020-2021 have started, the higher educational institutions have remained closed and State universities are still conducting exams for the academic year 2019-20.