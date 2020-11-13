STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Firecracker ban a rude shock for sellers

On being informed about the ban, he refused to believe it and seemed confident that his stall would not be affected.  

Published: 13th November 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Only low emission firecrackers with permissible decibel sound limits should be sold in the market. IN PIC: An employee is seen manufacturing crackers in a cracker unit at Sivakasi. (Photo | K K Sundar)

Image for representational purpose only

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court’s direction to the State government to ban the sale of firecrackers has come as a bolt from the blue for traders, with many fearing financial losses. 

Several miffed wholesale firecracker traders and small-scale sellers in Hyderabad, who are trying to keep their businesses afloat amid the pandemic, have said the court’s decision would dent their income further. According to them, if the government was concerned about pollution, it should have shut down firecracker manufacturing units first. 

ALSO READ | What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?

Traders from some of the city’s major firecracker markets — such Osmangunj, Begum Bazar and Kukatpally — said if the government had already planned to ban firecrackers, it should have announced it earlier and not two days before Diwali. “Our sales during the wedding season and Dasara were hit by Covid, and we were looking forward to make some business during Diwali. If we had any idea about this ban, we would not have bought stocks worth lakhs of rupees,” a shopkeeper from Begum Bazar said. Another trader from Shanti Fireworks in Osmanjung said the ban on all types of firecrackers, including the green ones that don’t cause pollution, is beyond comprehension. 

Meanwhile, the sale of firecrackers continues in most markets. Sheikh Azeem, 23, who runs a firecracker stall at Osmangunj, seems unaware about the development. On being informed about the ban, he refused to believe it and seemed confident that his stall would not be affected.  

Speaking to Express, Papaiah, Regional Fire Officer-Central Region, said, “In Hyderabad alone, we had issued temporary licences to around 760 vendors to sell firecrackers, apart from 60 wholesalers to sell all year round. After the court’s order, we will not allow the sale in both small and big shops.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Firecracker firecrackers Telangana High Court firecracker ban Diwali 2020
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp