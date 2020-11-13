Microsoft to skill 30K Telangana youth in AI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) have joined hands with Microsoft and NASSCOM FutureSkills to implement the ‘March to Million’ initiative in Telangana.

The initiative, which aims to impart skills in AI to one million youth by 2021, was launched on Thursday.

The AI Classroom Series course introduces students to the concepts of AI, machine learning and data science. It helps students enhance their employability by acquiring skills that the industry requires. The sessions will commence from Nov 23.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who had announced 2020 to be the year of artificial intelligence earlier this year, said, “The industry today, irrespective of the domain, requires smart technology-backed solutions that reduce resource utilisation and enhance productivity. We need the youth of Telangana to be skilled in these areas. Students must make use of this opportunity.”

“The programme aims to skill 30,000 youth in Telangana. The youth must learn more about artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science because these are the three areas wherein hundreds of jobs are going to shortly be available,” said TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy.