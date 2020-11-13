Telangana: Auto carrying agri workers turns turtle, one dead

By Express News Service

JANGAON/ NAGARKURNOOL: An auto-rickshaw carrying agricultural labourers overturned near Nellutla crossroads at Lingalaghanpur in Jangaon on Thursday morning, killing a 50-year-old woman on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as B Mallamma. Four other workers suffered injuries. The incident happened after the driver lost control over the wheel as he was trying to avoid hitting a street dog.

Two die in mishap

Two persons died on the spot and one sustained severe injures in a road accident at Urukonda in Nagarkurnool on Thursday. The incident happened when the bike they were travelling on rammed a tractor parked by the road.The deceased persons have been identified as Valla Naik and Ramulu Naik.