Telangana becomes latest state to ban firecrackers this Diwali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Friday joined the wagon of states in the country that have banned the sale and use of fireworks - just a day ahead of Deepavali.

Following the High Court directions on Thursday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders banning the sale and the use of fireworks this morning.

"In view of the directions of High Court, the government imposed a ban on sale and use of firecrackers

by the people and organisations, with immediate effect," the orders said.

The Director-General of Police, District Collectors and other officers shall take immediate action to close all shops which are selling fireworks in the state. The steps taken in this regard shall be informed to the government by November 16, the Chief Secretary said in the order.