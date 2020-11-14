BJP sure of replicating Dubbaka result in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday expressed confidence that the Dubbaka result will be replicated in the upcoming GHMC elections. The Karimnagar MP was speaking at an event organised here by the saffron party’s district unit to felicitate him after the party’s victory in Dubbaka.

While thanking the people of Dubbaka for their support and the party cadre for their efforts in ensuring BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao’s victory, he said: “This victory is dedicated to the party activists. It’s a people’s victory as they voted for BJP to stop the anarchic rule in the State. The Dubbaka win will serve as an inspiration for BJP to win the GHMC polls.”

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to ensure that AIMIM gets the Hyderabad Mayor post, he said: “All the decisions are being made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. There is a secret pact between KCR and Owaisi.”

Referring to the recent floods in Hyderabad, he said that KCR is playing politics over Hyderabad floods. He also demanded a probe into the issue of `10,000 flood relief being distributed by the government, which he claimed is being done with without any estimations of loss and damage suffered by the rain and flood-affected people.