New Rs 276 crore T-Hub building to be ready by end of 2020

It may be mentioned that in the early stages of the building’s construction, in January 2017, two migrant workers were killed after a wall of T-Hub’s Phase 2 collapsed.

T-Hub Phase Two, one of the largest startup incubators in the world, is getting ready for inauguration in Hyderabad | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of the new T-Hub building, named ‘T-Hub phase-2’, is slated to be completed by the end of 2020. The 3.5 lakh sq ft facility is being built at a cost of Rs 276 crore at Raidurgam. It was to be ready by 2019, but the pandemic delayed the work. The building would house more than 1,000 startups, making it the largest startup incubation centre in the world once operational, officials said.

Earlier, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had said that the number of companies at T-Hub had increased from 400 to over 2,000, and that the incubator had encouraged 400 companies to launch corporate innovations. It may be mentioned that in the early stages of the building’s construction, in January 2017, two migrant workers were killed after a wall of T-Hub’s Phase 2 collapsed.

