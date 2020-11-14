STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ordinance to amend Revenue Act approved

Though the State government has decided to regularise Sada Bainamas, the High Court recently objected, asking how it would do it as per the old Revenue Act.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An ordinance will be issued amending the existing Revenue Act for regularising Sada Bainamas (agreements on plain paper) and uploading details of non-agricultural properties on the Dharani portal.

The Telangana Cabinet, which met at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, reportedly decided to make amendments to the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020, which came into existence on October 29. Though the State government has decided to regularise Sada Bainamas, the High Court recently objected, asking how it would do it as per the old Revenue Act.

There are no provisions to regularise Sada Bainamas in the amended Act. The HC had also pointed out that the existing Act allows to only upload details of agricultural land on Dharani. There is no law to support the government’s action to upload details of non-agricultural land, it had observed. In this backdrop, the Cabinet reportedly decided to make amendments to the TS Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act. 

Immediately after the conclusion of the State Cabinet meeting, the Legislative Assembly and Council sessions were prorogued, paving the way to promulgate the Ordinance. Meanwhile, the Cabinet also discussed the forthcoming GHMC poll. According to sources, the State government may give its concurrence to the State Election Commission (SEC) in a day or two on conducting the election. 

The SEC should announce the poll schedule with the concurrence of the government, as per the GHMC Act, which was amended recently. After the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with senior officials. However, there was no official briefing about the decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting.

