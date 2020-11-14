Tarun Chugh is BJP TS in-charge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Friday appointed Tarun Chugh as State in-charge of Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Tarun Chugh was one of the five general secretaries of BJP, and national convener of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao.

Tarun Chugh (47), who unsuccessfully contested from Amritsar Central Assembly constituency of Punjab twice in 2012 and 2017, started his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He also worked with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and rose to the level of general-secretary. He entered mainstream politics in 1994.