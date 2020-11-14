STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana reels under retail inflation high of 10.47%

The State has been regularly recording one of the highest inflation rates in the country.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is reeling under high retail inflation. In fact, the inflation rate in rural Telangana in October was highest among all States in the country — at 11.98 per cent, according to the Consumer Price Index report for the month of October released by Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The inflation rate in urban Telangana in October stood at 9.05 per cent, fifth highest in the country and the combined inflation rate of Telangana was 10.47 per cent, second highest in India, after West Bengal (10.89 per cent). Telangana’s inflation rate was much higher than the national average — 7.61 per cent. The State has been regularly recording one of the highest inflation rates in the country. In March, the State recorded the highest inflation rate among all states at 8.12 per cent.

In layman terms, the numbers mean that prices of goods in Telangana increased by almost 12 per cent in rural Telangana and by 9 per cent in urban Telangana this year October, as compared to October last year. Dr M Ramulu, Assistant Professor in Economics, Osmania University, said the main reason for this was a lack of supply of goods, mainly food crops, in Telangana’s hinterland. Dr Ramulu said, “The area under vegetables, pulses and fruits is coming down in Telangana whereas area under paddy is rising drastically. As a result, there is a dearth in the supply of these food products, causing a rise in prices and in the retail inflation rate.” As per a report released earlier this year by MoSPI, the value of output from fruits and vegetables in Telangana decreased drastically from Rs 9,31,747 lakh in 2011-12 to Rs 5,73,741 lakh in 2017-18.

Monocropping to blame?

Combined inflation rate of TS is 10.47%, second highest in India, after West Bengal (10.89 per cent). Experts blame singular focus on paddy cultivation in State for rise in prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana inflation
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp