Registration of non-agriculture property on Dharani Portal from November 23

HYDERABAD: In a relief to those who have been awaiting registration of non-agriculture properties to resume, Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided that it will begin on November 23 through Dharani portal.

The resumption of registrations will be launched by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The Chief Minister, during a review meeting with officials at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday, said: "The process of registration of agriculture lands through the Dharani portal has become popular among people. In the state, people are of the view that a new era has begun in land registration. The feedback coming from the field level was quite satisfactory. The Dharani Portal has overcome the initial teething problems. In another three to four days it would overcome all the initial problems. We have decided to commence registration of non-agriculture lands only after resolving all the issues pertaining to Dharani Portal."

Registration of properties was halted on September 8 ahead of the new Revenue Act, 2020 being brought into force. The order halting the registration of properties said that the decision was to provide quality service to citizens.

After Dharani portal was launched on Oct 29, registration of agriculture properties resumed but those of the non-agriculture properties remained suspended since the process of uploading of records pertaining to the non-agriculture properties to the portal was not fully completed.