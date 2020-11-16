Prepaid power meters in Telangana evoke good response

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Prepaid electricity meters, which were recently installed in government offices by the authorities concerned, have started evoking good response from all. Introduced to gradually do away with the issuance of energy consumption bills, prevent wastage of power and minimise electricity bills, a total of around 800 prepaid meters were installed by the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) officials at various government offices across the district.

According to sources, ever since the meters were installed in the government offices, about an year ago, there has not been a single incident of arrear of electricity charges in the district. It is the technical wing of the discom that monitors and maintains the prepaid meters.

Speaking to Express, Chinna Someshwar, a TSNPDCL assistant engineer, said that the new technology has been helpful to both the officials and customers.“With the introduction of prepaid meters, power pilferage has gone way down. The customers are also finding it beneficial as they get to know when to recharge and do it only when required which ultimately helps in minimising electricity bills,” Someshwar said.

Meanwhile, as the authorities can clear technical glitches that develop in the meters with the help of computers, almost all processes pertaining to the maintenance and repair of meters have become hassle-free for the staffers as well.