Skilling programmes in Telangana helping students, professionals get their dream jobs

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Domains like analytics, machine learning, and cloud computing, which require focused proficiency, are opening new doors for students from tier-2 and tier-3 colleges in Telangana, as well as professionals l o o k i n g f o r a c a r e e r progression. Sai Sudha, a techie from Hyderabad, told Express how she was facing problems in getting the job she wanted with an electrical engineering degree from a tier-2 college in the city. “I did my graduation from Hyderabad and I wanted a job in the IT sector. I lacked skills in the analytics domain. I gave many interviews, but I did not get clear any, because I lacked coding and technical skills,” Sudha said.

After a few months of job hunting, Sudha joined the BPO operation side of a major IT company in Hyderabad. She worked there for a year and a half, but soon realised that the chances of moving forward in her career in the company was limited. So, she left her job. Twenty-six year old Shaik Shahul from Hyderabad too had a similar tale to tell. Shahul graduated from a tier-2 college with Computer Science as a major, but soon realised that he had an interest in business analytics, which involves knowledge in data science, machine learning and so on. “After my graduation, I applied for a lot of companies with jobs that fit the business analytics portfolio. However, they rejected me because they preferred candidates, who had prior experience in the field,” Shahul said.

Both Sudha and Shahul then decided to further their skill set by joining a skilling programme. Great Learning, a Hyderabad-based ed-tech startup came to their rescue, and soon after their gruelling courses in the field of AI, analytics, machine learning and cloud computing, Sudha and Shahul were able to get a job in the domain they wanted. Speaking to Express, Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder of Great Learning said, “It is not possible for the majority of institutions to deliver world-class education in the fields of AI, analytics, machine learning, and cloud computing. This is the gap that organisations like ours are trying to bridge. ”