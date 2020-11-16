STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Spurned lover from Telangana kills self in Canada

Meanwhile, his family members took to social media platforms to post condolence messages.

Published: 16th November 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old youngster from Habsiguda in the city died by suicide in Canada over spurned love after inhaling Nitrogen gas. The deceased, in his suicide letter, alleged that a woman had cheated him, and also urged authorities to donate his organs. 

Pranay Puchhakayala had gone to Canada to pursue higher studies. His parents were informed of the incident by Canadian authorities.

 Pranay, also a Youtuber with around 7,000 subscribers, narrated his troubles in a video.

In the video, he says, “The woman and I were in love, we had also got a marriage license, and were staying together. However, she cheated on me. She got a H1B visa and left for the USA.” 

Meanwhile, his family members took to social media platforms to post condolence messages. “His wish was to be heard. We all tried everything possible to get him out of it for more than a month. He was always honest, sweet, funny and loving,” read a post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana suicide
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp