Spurned lover from Telangana kills self in Canada

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old youngster from Habsiguda in the city died by suicide in Canada over spurned love after inhaling Nitrogen gas. The deceased, in his suicide letter, alleged that a woman had cheated him, and also urged authorities to donate his organs.

Pranay Puchhakayala had gone to Canada to pursue higher studies. His parents were informed of the incident by Canadian authorities.

Pranay, also a Youtuber with around 7,000 subscribers, narrated his troubles in a video.

In the video, he says, “The woman and I were in love, we had also got a marriage license, and were staying together. However, she cheated on me. She got a H1B visa and left for the USA.”

Meanwhile, his family members took to social media platforms to post condolence messages. “His wish was to be heard. We all tried everything possible to get him out of it for more than a month. He was always honest, sweet, funny and loving,” read a post.