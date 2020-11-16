Teen micro sculptor  makes tiny diya on pencil tip

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 16-year-old micro-sculptor, T Srijith, carved a mini diya on the tip of a pencil. The two-mm lamp was lit using a strand of cotton wick. It took Srijith 35 minutes to carve the diya. The Hanamkonda resident said he has always been fascinated by micro-sculpting. His uncle, who is a goldsmith, inspired him to take up the art. Srijith began sculpting when he was studying in Class VI.