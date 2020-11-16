Telangana records 661 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ VIJAYAWADA/ T’PURAM: Telangana recorded 661 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday as the State conducted 21,264 tests. The State also recorded three more deaths and 1,637 recoveries, taking the toll to 1,404 and total recoveries to 2,40,545.The State presently has 15,425 active Covid cases, of which 12,888 are under home or instutional quarantine. Of the 661 cases recorded on Saturday, 167 were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

2,100 patients recover from virus in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,056 new cases on Sunday, taking the tally past the 8.5 lakh mark. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 53,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, another 2,100 patients recovered, bringing down the number of active cases to 18,659. The recovery rate in the State has now increased to more than 97%.

Recoveries exceed new cases for 8th successive day in Kerala

In what could possibly be an indication of Kerala’s efforts to stem Covid transmission rate finally paying off, recoveries exceeded new cases in the daily tally for a record eighth straight day. However, officials warned that the upper hand gained in the fight against the pandemic will be frittered away if complacency were to set in among the public.