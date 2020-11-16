STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana records 661 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths 

In what could possibly be an indication of Kerala’s efforts to stem Covid transmission rate finally paying off,  recoveries exceeded new cases in the daily tally for a record eighth straight day.

Published: 16th November 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar

A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ VIJAYAWADA/ T’PURAM: Telangana recorded 661 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday as the State conducted 21,264 tests. The State also recorded three more deaths and 1,637 recoveries, taking the toll to 1,404 and total recoveries to 2,40,545.The State presently has 15,425 active Covid cases, of which 12,888 are under home or instutional quarantine. Of the 661 cases recorded on Saturday, 167 were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

2,100 patients recover from virus in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,056 new cases on Sunday, taking the tally past the 8.5 lakh mark. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 53,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, another 2,100 patients recovered, bringing down the number of active cases to 18,659. The recovery rate in the State has now increased to more than 97%.

Recoveries exceed new cases for 8th successive day in Kerala

In what could possibly be an indication of Kerala’s efforts to stem Covid transmission rate finally paying off,  recoveries exceeded new cases in the daily tally for a record eighth straight day. However, officials warned that the upper hand gained in the fight against the pandemic will be frittered away if complacency were to set in among the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana covid 19
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp