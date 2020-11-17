E-clinic franchise set to open centres in rural Telangana

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After marking an address at Ramky Discovery City in Hyderabad, Tattvan e-clinics is ready to set up another brick and mortar centre in Telangana at Sadashivpet. During this pandemic when visiting doctors physically is not feasible, these clinics facilitate doctor consultations, diagnostic tests and more. Talking to Express, Ayush Mishra, who is the founder and CEO of Tattvan, said: “We are in the business of setting up healthcare infrastructure for primary care in small towns and rural villages through telemedicine.

Our brick and mortar model provides tele-consultancy with doctors from all major disciplines. We also provide onsite diagnostics which include physiology tests like blood pressure, blood sugar, ECG and SPO2. All the consultations and services provided by us comply with the tele-medicine guidelines released by the Union ministry of health in 2020”.

The company also has paramedics who provide medical services on the go. “Apart from our stationery clinics, we also have tele-mobile operators who are also known as ‘Nirogi Gram Mitra’ and are trained by Tattvan e-Clinics experts. We hire paramedics who have a background in patient care, and they travel from place to place on a motorcycle with tele-medicine kits given by us.

These tele-mobile operators can facilitate doctor consultations and diagnostic tests, which we provide at affordable prices to rural patients. We are rolling out these services in tier-1 and tier-2 cities of Telangana soon. In case the e-clinic does not have the infrastructure to perform a particular test, the sample is sent to another lab,” Ayush added.

All over India, Tattvan has 28 stationery clinics, and covers 50 villages with their tele-mobile operators. The company has also launched ‘Swastha Samarth’ initiative to support small town doctors through their tele-medicine application. They are offering their platform to doctors in small towns for free to offer medical services.

— Kakoli Mukherjee kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress. com @KakoliMukherje2