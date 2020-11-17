STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Finance Minister Harish slams BJP for its campaign based on ‘lies’

The Minister, while taking part in the TRS’ poll preparatory meeting at Patancheru on Monday, appealed to the party cadre to counter the BJP’s campaign. 

Published: 17th November 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao addresses a meeting at Patancheru on Monday

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao slammed the BJP for trying to win the GHMC elections through a “campaign based on lies”. The Minister, while taking part in the TRS’ poll preparatory meeting at Patancheru on Monday, appealed to the party cadre to counter the BJP’s campaign. 

“The BJP and the Congress ask people for votes without assessing what they have done for the voters. These parties failed to keep their promise of solving Patancheru’s drinking water problem. But the TRS did, by spending Rs 251 crore. We also provided 24X7 uninterrupted power supply to residents,” Harish said.
“The saffron party is taking advantage of the pandemic. In Bihar, they told voters that they would provide them free Covid vaccine, just so the party could win the elections. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, meanwhile, has reduced property tax by half, keeping Covid in mind,” the Siddipet MLA said. 

Taking a dig at the Congress party, he said, “The Congress leaders say the State will plunge into darkness if the TRS is voted into power. But it is actually the lives of Congress leaders that are in darkness.”

He added that the TRS-led government was setting up an industrial park in Patancheru, a medical device park in Sultanpur, an IT park on 250 acres in Usman Nagar and LED parks in Sivanagar.

“These are expected to provide employment to thousands of youths in the area. During the reign of Naidu and YSR, not even a market yard was constructed in Patancheru. When the TRS government came to power, a market yard was constructed on 15 acres of land worth Rs 180 crore at a cost of Rs 10 crore,” the Minister said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Hyderabad bypolls GHMC elections
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp