Finance Minister Harish slams BJP for its campaign based on ‘lies’

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao slammed the BJP for trying to win the GHMC elections through a “campaign based on lies”. The Minister, while taking part in the TRS’ poll preparatory meeting at Patancheru on Monday, appealed to the party cadre to counter the BJP’s campaign.

“The BJP and the Congress ask people for votes without assessing what they have done for the voters. These parties failed to keep their promise of solving Patancheru’s drinking water problem. But the TRS did, by spending Rs 251 crore. We also provided 24X7 uninterrupted power supply to residents,” Harish said.

“The saffron party is taking advantage of the pandemic. In Bihar, they told voters that they would provide them free Covid vaccine, just so the party could win the elections. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, meanwhile, has reduced property tax by half, keeping Covid in mind,” the Siddipet MLA said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, he said, “The Congress leaders say the State will plunge into darkness if the TRS is voted into power. But it is actually the lives of Congress leaders that are in darkness.”

He added that the TRS-led government was setting up an industrial park in Patancheru, a medical device park in Sultanpur, an IT park on 250 acres in Usman Nagar and LED parks in Sivanagar.

“These are expected to provide employment to thousands of youths in the area. During the reign of Naidu and YSR, not even a market yard was constructed in Patancheru. When the TRS government came to power, a market yard was constructed on 15 acres of land worth Rs 180 crore at a cost of Rs 10 crore,” the Minister said.