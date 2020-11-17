Sounding poll bugle, TRS eyes 100 GHMC divisions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS party is gearing up for the forthcoming GHMC elections with an aim of winning 100 of the 150 divisions. After a humiliating defeat in the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll at the hands of the BJP, the ruling party is determined to exact revenge on the saffron party in the GHMC elections.

In the previous civic poll, the pink party’s target was 100 seats, but the ‘car’ was stopped at 99 seats. This time, the TRS’ target is not only set at winning 100 divisions, but also removing the BJP from the picture.

More than one-third of the State’s population resides in the GHMC limits, and giving the BJP any scope for expansion would mean that the TRS would lose seats in the next Assembly elections. This is perhaps why the TRS leaders began campaigning early this time. The party has appointed Ministers, MLAs, former MLAs and chairpersons of various corporations as the in-charges for each division.

While launching the TRS’ campaign in Patancheru on Monday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said, “Once, the BJP was a party with an ideology. But now, it is playing cheap tricks to get votes,” said Harish, calling upon the party cadre to begin door-to-door campaigning in GHMC limits.

Andole MLA Ch Kranthi Kiran, Forest Development Chairman V Pratap Reddy and former MLA Ch Prabhakar have been appointed as in-charges of TRS for 111, 112 and 113 divisions, respectively.TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao would be the star campaigner of the party. The TRS will mainly focus on the development activities taken up in the city in the last six years.

BJP’s Dubbaka victory a one-time wonder, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Terming the BJP’s Dubbaka bypoll victory a “one-time wonder”, TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, on Monday, said that the BJP would never be able to make Telangana its bastion. He further alleged, “The BJP doesn’t have candidates for the GHMC elections. There’s a hidden pact between the saffron party and the TRS.” Taking a dig at MoS for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy, he said, “It seems like Kishan Reddy’s power as a Union Minister is suffering from paralysis as he can’t even order an inquiry into the matters that come under his authority”