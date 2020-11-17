Telangana BJP calls GHMC poll dates 'politically convenient' for TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana state unit on Tuesday said that the poll dates for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are politically convenient to the TRS.

In a statement here, party state chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said that the state Election Commission was working like a puppet in the hands of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS government.

ALSO READ: GHMC polls to be held on December 1

He said that the commission is an independent institution and is supposed to function without any external intervention. But it appears the SEC is working at the whims and fancies of KCR and his party TRS.

He said that the BJP will complain to the Central Election Commission over SEC's questionable style of functioning.

Current method of functioning jeopardizes the democratic spirit and integrity of the election process, he said.