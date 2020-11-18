STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police department's twin towers to raise the security bar in Telangana

The Rs 600 crore worth project is first-of-its-kind in the country and is being constructed on par with a very few such centres across the globe.

Command Control room which is under construction in Hyderabad

Command Control room which is under construction in Hyderabad. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much awaited prestigious twin towers of the Telangana Police Department coming up at Banjara Hills, would be ready for operations within three months, said MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Rs 600 crore worth project is first-of-its-kind in the country and is being constructed on par with a very few such centres across the globe, he said. He along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, DGP M Mahender Reddy, and other officials, inspected the work.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Rama Rao said that the most advanced technology had been adopted for the iconic structure, which would increase the safety and security standard of not just the Hyderabad but also the entire State.

Close to 10 lakh CCTV cameras would be installed across the city and would be linked to this centre. Further during natural calamities, the Chief Minister, along with the State administration, would be able to monitor the situation of the affected areas and mobilise relief and rescue operations, he added.

Spread across 7 acres, the towers would house the headquarters of Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate along with a world class Command Control Centre. The works of the centre began in 2015. Recently, the Minister inaugurated a Command Control and Data Centre at Cyberabad Commissionerate. With a facility to monitor 5,000 cameras at any given time and capacity to store footage from 10 lakh CCTVs per month, this would function alongside the twin towers.

