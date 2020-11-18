TRS failed to deliver on poll promises: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy attacks Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday, ridiculed the TRS government for not delivering previous election promises. Speaking to the media here, Kishan said that the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited has asked the State government to pay a compensation of Rs 3,500 crore for not expanding Metro rail to the Old City.

Meanwhile, Kishan asked if KCR has, even once, visited the divisions he adopted or held a single review meeting on its developmental activities. "The Chief Minister has divided Hyderabad into 400 divisions and allotted MLAs and ministers to each division in the name of developing them. Where is the development," he questioned.

Meanwhile, BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman said that government wants to complete the polls in 14 days so that the corruptions it committed and people's issues won't become topics of discussions.