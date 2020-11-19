STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Electric vehicles to get a boost, Telangana to give subsidy to Indian Oil

TS govt to join hands with RacENERGY to initiate battery swapping at kirana stores; cab drivers thank State govt for subsidy, savings.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

electric vehicles

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government in a bid to encourage the use and purchase of electrical motor vehicles is providing subsidised power tariff to Indian Oil for setting up charging stations across the city.Government also plans to join hands with a firm, RacENERGY, to initiate a battery swapping system in local kirana stores for autorickshaws at subsidised rates.

Speaking to Express, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Indian Oil is planning to set up charging stations for electric motor vehicles across the State, as they already have the infrastructure. The State government will provide them with subsidised tariffs for electricity. Meanwhile, we are also tying up with a firm called RacENERGY, that will provide a battery swapping system which will be beneficial for autorickshaw drivers. They will be able to locate the nearest grocery store via an app where they would be able to swap a used battery for a fully charged one.” The Telangana government recently launched the ‘Telangana Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Policy’ with a vision to make the State a hub for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS).

The policy aims to attract private investments worth $4 billion in the EV sector and create employment for 1,20,000 people by 2030 through shared mobility, charging infrastructure development, and manufacturing activities.

Cab drivers seem to be picking up on the trend of electric vehicles. An uber driver, G Gopagani, told Express, “I am very happy with my decision to shift to an electronic car. Though the price is much higher than a diesel variant, I end up saving close to 13 litres of fuel on a daily basis. Apart from that because of the policies in place, I received a subsidy on the vehicle registration tax and road tax. I also have to charge only twice a day, and spend `250 on a fully charged battery. In addition to that increase in number of charging points has made it easier to travel longer distances.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EVs India Electric vehicles india Telangana EVs Telangana Electric vehicles
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp