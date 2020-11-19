STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC polls: Major jolt to Congress as two leaders join BJP

Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation, comprising TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and MP Revanth Reddy, tried to pacify Bikshapathi Yadav but in vain.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:48 AM

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of GHMC polls, the Congress party received a major jolt when former Hyderabad Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy and party’s Serilimgampally constituency in-charge M Bikshapathi Yadav joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav on Wednesday. 

According to sources, the BJP has reportedly promised to give Secunderabad ticket to Karthika Reddy and Serilimgapally ticket to Bikshapathi’s son in the next Assembly elections.Speaking on the occasion, Bhupendra Yadav said: “People were not given 2BHK houses as promised. On the other hand, the Chief Minister is constructing buildings for himself. Our aim is to make Telangana a corruption-free and well-regulated State. I appeal to the people to strengthen BJP to achieve that goal.” Karthika Reddy, while stating that the BJP will change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar after winning the elections, said: “My husband Chandra Reddy was in Congress for 30 years. We have served the party with sincerity even though they deceived us twice.”

“I have joined the BJP because of its ideology. I believe it will be a turning point in my political career,” she added. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, meanwhile, assured that she will be given a “suitable position” in the party.

Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation, comprising TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and MP Revanth Reddy, tried to pacify Bikshapathi Yadav but in vain. “I told them that I gave a word to BJP,” Bikshapathi Yadav said.

