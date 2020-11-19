Raghunandan takes oath as MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly nominated MLCs under Governor quota, Gorati Venkataiah (Venkanna), B Saraiah, and B Dayanand took oath as MLCs in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected MLCs. Several Ministers and TRS leaders attended the function.

The newly elected MLA from Dubbaka Assembly segment, M Raghunandan Rao, also took oath in the Legislative Assembly.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy administered the oath of office and secrecy to Raghunandan Rao. Several BJP leaders, Deputy Speaker of Assembly T Padma Rao and others were present.

