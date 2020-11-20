Gaddar praises Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao ahead of GHMC elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just ahead of the GHMC polls, balladeer Gaddar, once a staunch critic of the Chief Minister has now turned into his ardent supporter.

Minister Koppula Eshwar with

Gaddar at the latter’s residence

on Thursday

Stating that there is a need for change in the direction of the country’s politics, Gaddar said he would support Chandrasekhar Rao’s endeavour of starting a ‘Federal Front’ at the national level. Gaddar is said to have informed Minister Koppula Eshwar that if the CM starts the Federal Front, he will float a ‘Cultural front’ in its support. In the meeting, Gaddar also supported the candidacy of Venkatapuram TRS candidate, Sabitha Kishore.

Gaddar told the Minister that Rao is a great leader and administrator. The balladeer also praised the KLIS. Gaddar, a former Maoist ideologue, has been critical of Rao many times earlier, accusing him of neofeudalism. In 2018, he met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi before Assembly polls and expressed the desire to contest against Rao.