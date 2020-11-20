STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLC Kavitha warns AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore in Twitter war

Kavitha also blasted the Congress for lodging a complaint with State Election Commission against distribution of money to flood victims.

Published: 20th November 2020 09:26 AM

Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC K Kavitha on Thursday advised AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore to use his words carefully against TRS. “Your high command may ask you to attend the non-BJP parties conclave to be organised by KCR,”  Kavitha told Manickam in reply to a tweet by the latter on KCR’s Federal Front.

“Whenever Modi-Shah need your help in Rajya Sabha, you will help them but organise a conclave? Do you think the Opposition leaders who are fighting the Modi-Shah can be confused? Chandrasekar- Naveen-Jagan are the ATM (anytime Modi) supporters! Chandrasekar can’t fool all” . (sic)

Replying to his tweet, Kavitha said: “In the last session of Lok Sabha when TRS MPs were fighting against d farm bills, your party MPs had to come&stand with Us. TRS is people’s voice & KCR is a fighter! When he decides to fight. your leadership might ask you to go to the conclave ! Pls choose your words carefully Sir” (sic). 

Kavitha also blasted the Congress for lodging a complaint with State Election Commission against distribution of money to flood victims.

