894 fresh Covid cases in Telangana take tally to 2,61,728 

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/VIJAYAWADA/CHENNAI: Telangana saw 894 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the State’s tally to 2,61,728. With this, the active cases stand at 12,515. Meanwhile, four more deaths took the toll to 1,423 on Thursday.

Kerala sees 6,028 cases

Kerala recorded 6,028 Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 5,49,541. With 6,398 recoveries, the active cases now stand at 67,831. Meanwhile, 28 deaths took the toll to 1,997.

15K active cases in AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,221 new cases on Friday, taking the tally to 8,59,932. With 1,829 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases came down to 15,382. The toll rose to 6,920 with 10 more deaths.

TN records 1,688 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 1,688 Covid-19 positive cases and 18 deaths taking the tally to 7,66,677 and toll to 11,568 on Friday. After 2,173 people were discharged on the day, the State had 13,404 active cases.

