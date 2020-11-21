Farmers angry as Telangana traders refuse to buy cotton

WARANGAL: Many farmers, who thronged Enumamula agriculture market to sell their cotton harvest, were upset as traders refused to purchase from ryots belonging to Nalgonda, Khammam and Suryapet.
An argument broke out between the farmers and the traders, with the former claiming their transport cost would go to waste if the produce wasn’t bought. The traders, however, refused to buy cotton from them stating they needed to prioritise farmers of Warangal.
WARANGAL: Many farmers, who thronged Enumamula agriculture market to sell their cotton harvest, were upset as traders refused to purchase from ryots belonging to Nalgonda, Khammam and Suryapet.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, rejects charge of terror attack being planned JeM in Kashmir
'You are my happy place': Wrestler Babita Phogat announces pregnancy, shares picture of baby bump
75-year-old COVID patient in Bengal comes home alive days after being declared 'dead', cremated
US President-elect Joe Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week
COVID pandemic biggest challenge world is facing since World War II: PM Modi at G20 summit
COVID: Delhi's RT-PCR testing capacity raised to 37,000 per day as death toll climbs to 8,270