Farmers angry as Telangana traders refuse to buy cotton

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Many farmers, who thronged Enumamula agriculture market to sell their cotton harvest, were upset as traders refused to purchase from ryots belonging to Nalgonda, Khammam and Suryapet.

An argument broke out between the farmers and the traders, with the former claiming their transport cost would go to waste if the produce wasn’t bought. The traders, however, refused to buy cotton from them stating they needed to prioritise farmers of Warangal.