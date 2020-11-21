STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior Congress leader Sarve quits party ahead of GHMC polls, joins hands with BJP 

In yet another blow to the Congress before the GHMC elections, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Sarve Satyanarayana is set to join BJP.

Published: 21st November 2020

Sarve Satyanarayana seen with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another blow to the Congress before the GHMC elections, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Sarve Satyanarayana is set to join BJP. Though, Satyanarayana is likely to formally join the BJP at a later date, he informed TNIE that he is an “eminent person” in the saffron party now.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and former MP Vivek Venkataswamy called on the former Union Minister at his residence at Mahendra Hills. Soon after, Satyanarayana’s 20-year-long Congress career came to an abrupt end.

Speaking to Express, Satyanarayana said he will join the BJP unconditionally. Sarve’s move has surprised many since he was a staunch supporter of Sonia Gandhi. Former mayor Banda Karthika Reddy, former MLA Bikshapathi Yadav, too joined the BJP recently. Sources in the BJP said that another former MP is also in touch. Meanwhile, the Congress hit out at the BJP for poaching its leaders. “If the BJP is as strong as it claims, why is it poaching our leaders,” they asked.

