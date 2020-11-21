Telangana RTC bus collides with truck, seven injured 

By Express News Service

JANGAON: As many as 22 passengers had a miraculous escape after the TSRTC bus they were travelling in collided with a cement-laden truck near the Mariyapuram crossroads on Friday early morning. They were on their way to Jagatgirigutta from Husnabad.

Tharigoppula police immediately reached the spot and shifted injured persons to hospital. Tharigoppula Sub-Inspector D Haritha said there were no causalities. She said that the TSRTC bus belonged to the Husnabad depot and the truck driver was overspeeding. Because of a thick fog, the driver could not spot the truck near the Mariyapuram junction.