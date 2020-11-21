Telugu poet-journalist Devi Priya passes away at 71 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noted Telugu poet, writer and journalist Devi Priya died here after brief illness at NIMS hospital on Saturday. He was 71. He was survived by son and daughter. He is known for his political satirical cartoons and poetry.

He bagged the Sahitya Akademi Award 2017, for his book Gaali Rangu. His "Running Commentary" on contemporary politics in Udayam Telugu daily was very popular and thought provoking. Later, he continued the Running Commentary even for couple of vernacular news channels.

He also penned several lyrics for Telugu movies. His song "Jambhal Bhari Bhai" penned for Maa Bhoomi

was very popular. He authored several books including Gareebi Geetaalu, Amma Chettu Chepa Chiluka and others.

During his journalism stint, Devipriya was instrumental in making noted Telugu poet Sri Sri to write his autobiography.

Devi Priya was born in Tadikonda in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Once, noted writer Patanjali observed that Devipriya was the only poet as versatile as Sri Sri in Telugu literature. Devi Priya's last rites will be conducted today at Tirumalgherry burial ground in Hyderabad.