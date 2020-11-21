TRS, BJP lodge complaints against each other with Telangana SEC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Both the TRS and the BJP lodged complaints with the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) against leaders of the other party over making derogatory remarks.

TRS lodged a complaint against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his “derogatory” remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The ruling party demanded Bandi’s immediate arrest for his “hate speech” and violating the model code of conduct.TRS has claimed that Bandi called the CM a ‘’traitor and an anti-national’’ and appealed to the SEC to take stringent action against the BJP leader.

BJP complains against CM

The BJP state unit, in turn, filed a complaint with the SEC over alleged defamatory remarks by Chief Minister Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter to SEC, BJP said the Chief Minister made “abusive and unwarranted” comments against Modi, and charged BJP of creating communal tensions without any basis.“He mocked the PM saying that the chaiwala in a railway station was today trying to sell the Railways. He also accused Modi of being helpless against China,” they said.