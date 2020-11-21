STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS, BJP lodge complaints against each other with Telangana SEC

The BJP state unit, in turn, filed a complaint with the SEC over alleged defamatory remarks by Chief Minister Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Both the TRS and the BJP lodged complaints with the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) against leaders of the other party over making derogatory remarks.

TRS lodged a complaint against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his “derogatory” remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The ruling party demanded Bandi’s immediate arrest for his “hate speech” and violating the model code of conduct.TRS has claimed that Bandi called the CM a ‘’traitor and an anti-national’’ and appealed to the SEC to take stringent action against the BJP leader. 

BJP complains against CM

The BJP state unit, in turn, filed a complaint with the SEC over alleged defamatory remarks by Chief Minister Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter to SEC, BJP said the Chief Minister made “abusive and unwarranted” comments against Modi, and charged BJP of creating communal tensions without any basis.“He mocked the PM saying that the chaiwala in a railway station was today trying to sell the Railways. He also accused Modi of being helpless against China,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar TRS BJP Telangana Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp