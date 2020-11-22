Dalit farmer alleges land encroachment

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A dalit farmer in Bellampelli town of Mancherial district alleged that a ‘land mafia’ had encroached on over two acres of his land and constructed buildings on it. The farmer, Chipari Karunakar, alleged that the government had assigned the land in Gangaram Basthi to his mother Chipari Laxmi at survey no. 112 in the year 1972. He said he has been farming in the land from decades. Karunakar lodged a complaint over the issue with the Bellampelli mandal revenue officer, the municipal commissioner, the revenue divisional office and the District Collector but says no one has responded.