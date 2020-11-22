STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electronics, food processing, textiles sectors to be key for Telangana in next decade: KTR

Rao said that in the next few decades the aim would be to digitise, de-carbonise and de-centralise.

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over the next 10 years, there is a major potential of attracting investments in the electronics, food processing, textiles and logistics sectors, IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao said on Sunday. 

Rama Rao, who was addressing techies, investors and entrepreneurs in the Brand Hyderabad conference organised by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), said that in the next few decades the aim would be to digitise, de-carbonise and de-centralise.

For de-carbonising, he said that the state government has come up with the electronic vehicles policy. "After Covid-19 everyone is more conscious about health, clean city, air quality. And electric vehicles will definitely play a part in it," he said. 

In the food processing sector, he reiterated CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's plan of establishing special food processing zone in various districts. "Telangana is surplus in terms of food processing. The State can cater to the needs of other States. We can also start talking about exporting processed foods," he said. 

In the logistics sector, Hyderabad's geographical position comes as a great advantage and which will play furthering investments, he added. While talking about the aerospace sector, he pointed out that the cabin for the US President's chopper is made in the Telangana. However, in a lighter tone he asked, "Although I do not know who the current, correct President is -- Biden or TRump?"

As for the city's infrastructure, Rama Rao reiterated the government's plan to decongest the city, and assured action on improving the city's drainage facilities. He admitted that in the past few years, there has been institutional neglect in dealing with encroachments on water bodies and nalas, but promised to turn the situation around in the coming years. 

Meanwhile, he indirectly criticised the BJP and its state president Bandi Sanjay and urged techies to vote for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the upcoming GHMC polls to ensure Hyderabad's development. 
 

