First pump house of KLIS restored, operational again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first pump house of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), which was submerged in floodwaters, was successfully restored on Saturday. The pump house was submerged in Yellur village in Nagarkurnool district on October 16. The officials pumped the water out of the LIS and repaired the motors. The dry run was conducted on Friday and on Saturday, the operations resumed.

A six-member team of the Telangana Retired Engineers Association (TREA) led by TREA general secretary M Shyamprasad Reddy visited the pump house, which was submerged due to the failure of the third pump. “The first pump is running without any problem. The remaining four pumps too will start functioning after second week of December,” officials said. The State government advisor (Lifts) K Penta Reddy andChief Engineer of KLIS E Anjaiah put in their best efforts to restore the first pump.