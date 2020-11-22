STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Make memes while the sun shines

It is learnt that a day after the GHMC election notification was announced, the BJP held a closed-door meeting with its social media volunteers from across the city.

Published: 22nd November 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate in Ramgopalpet division Deepa makes dosa at a roadside foodstall as part of the party’s campaign for the upcoming GHMC elections, in Secunderabad on Saturday | Vinay madapu

BJP candidate in Ramgopalpet division Deepa makes dosa at a roadside foodstall as part of the party’s campaign for the upcoming GHMC elections, in Secunderabad on Saturday | Vinay madapu

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WITH less than 10 days to go for the GHMC polls, political parties, armed with laptops and mobile phones, have amped up their social media campaign. 

Opposition parties, Congress and BJP, are using short videos, memes, cartoons and newsclips to target the ruling party and its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. In a video being shared by both Congress and BJP leaders over WhatsApp, the Chief Minister is seen asking citizens to chose between a “wonderful Hyderabad” and an “inferno”. The statement is followed by newsclips about TRS corporators allegedly attacking people, resorting to corruption and creating nuisance. 

It is learnt that a day after the GHMC election notification was announced, the BJP held a closed-door meeting with its social media volunteers from across the city. The volunteers were asked to identify ward-level problems and push the same on social media, blaming the TRS-led government. The BJP, which is trying to emerge as the primary opposition party in Telangana, has also set up a social media war-room in the party’s State-headquarters.

As part of their campaign strategy, the BJP has been tweeting hashtags including #ByeByeTRS #ChangeHyderabad #WakeUpGHMCVoter. The Congress, meanwhile, has been using a more sombre hashtag #GHMCWithCongress. The BJP has already created several ward-level WhatsApp groups to disseminate poll content, but the Congress is lagging behind in the same.

According to sources from both the parties, they are creating ‘official’ content for their official social media handles and ‘unofficial’ content for WhatsApp groups, without leaving a trace of the message’s source. 

“We are making two categories of content, one with the party symbol and another without the party symbol. But we are not spreading false information,” said one of the party’s social media in-charge.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp