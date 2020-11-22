STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana sees 925 new Covid cases, 1,367 recoveries; active cases down to 12K

Telangana recorded 925 Covid-19 cases and 1,367 recoveries on Friday, bringing the active cases down to 12,070 cases.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/VIJAYAWADA: Telangana recorded 925 Covid-19 cases and 1,367 recoveries on Friday, bringing the active cases down to 12,070 cases. The State also reported three deaths due to Covid-19, taking death toll to 1,426. These cases were detected from 42,077 tests. Among the new cases, 161 were reported from GHMC area, while Medchal and Ranagreddy respectively added 91 and 75 cases to the tally.

Kerala’s tally crosses 5.55 L

Kerala recorded 5,772 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to over 5.55 lakh, as the toll crossed the 2,000 mark with 25 more fatalities. With 6,719 people getting cured on the day, 66,856 a r e p r e s e n t l y u n d e r treatment.

AP records 1,160 new cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,160 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 8,61,092 on Saturday. Meanwhile, 1,765 patients had recovered and another seven succumbed. The active cases fell below the 15,000 mark to 14,770 with overall recoveries crossing 8,39,395 and deaths 6,927.

