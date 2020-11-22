STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS supremo is the real Hindu, says Keshava Rao

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy alleged that the Central government has failed to take up new projects in the country in the last six years.

TRS leader Keshava Rao. (File|PTI)

HYDERABAD: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the real Hindu, TRS secretary general K Keshava Rao claimed that the TRS supremo is a true secular leader.Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, Keshava Rao alleged that the saffron party leaders are trying to misinterpret the word ‘Hindu’. 

“Hinduism is a religion which respects all people. The TRS is trying hard to ensure communal harmony in the society. It is a party which implements Yekam Sat...” Keshava Rao said. He also mentioned that Hinduism professes equality to all. 

Meanwhile, SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar alleged that the BJP leaders are trying to disturb communal fabric of Hyderabad and stated that the saffron party is raking up unnecessary issues in the wake of GHMC polls. 

He alleged that the distribution of `10,000 aid to flood victims was stopped because of the Congress and BJP. He asked if it was only the BJP leaders who are ‘Desh Bhakts’. “Was there no patriotism before the establishment of BJP?,” he wondered. He also claimed that attacks on Dalits are on the rise in BJP-ruled States. 

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy alleged that the Central government has failed to take up new projects in the country in the last six years. He also claimed that Narendra Modi has belittled the Telangana movement in the past.

