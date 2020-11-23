BJP Delhi leaders now galli leaders, says T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao took a dig at the BJP, stating that the national party is so desperate to the win the elections to GHMC that its Delhi (national) leaders were becoming galli (bylane) leaders.

Speaking to the media at the residence of Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy on Sunday, Harish hit back at Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, and said a chargesheet must be filed against the BJP for “questioning the existence of Telangana”.

“The previous UPA government had sanctioned an ITIR to Hyderabad, but the BJP government obstructed it. The people of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will teach the Opposition parties a befitting lesson in the GHMC polls,” Harish said criticising the Central government for “discriminating against Telangana” when it came to sanctioning flood-relief.

He also expressed concern over the Centre’s apathy towards Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s letter highlighting the flood concerns in Hyderabad. Speaking about the State’s health initiatives, Harish said: “The people of Telangana are in favour of Aarogyasri, but the saffron party is questioning us about the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State.”

“The TRS is the only party that considers the people of the State as its high command. Can any Union Minister promise that no public sector establishment would be shut down in the State,” the Finance Minister asked.