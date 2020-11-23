Registrations to resume after HC lifts stay, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials concerned to resume the registration of non-agriculture properties as soon as the stay on it was vacated by the High Court. At a review meeting with officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, he said that the government was ready to restart the process.

“The government has already given explanation for the issues raised by the Telangana High Court. Since the case will come up for hearing on November 23, the administration should be ready. And once the stay is lifted, it should resume registration process from November 25,” the Chief Minister said. The officials have already fixed the value of properties in villages, towns and urban areas in the State and nobody has the discretionary powers to change them, he said.