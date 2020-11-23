STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relief for two poll candidates as Telangana High Court clears their nominations

Congress’ Kuna Srinivas Goud and BJP’s Renu Soni had approached the court after their nominations were rejected following complaints by rival candidates.

Published: 23rd November 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to two GHMC corporator candidates, the Telangana High Court on Sunday directed the returning officers concerned to accept nomination papers of Congress’ Kuna Srinivas Goud and BJP’s Renu Soni and to permit them to contest the GHMC elections.Goud is a candidate from ward no. 125 while Soni had filed her nomination from ward no. 49, Ghansi Bazar, Charminar circle.

The court prima facie opined that the orders to reject nomination papers by the returning officers concerned were passed without following the principles of natural justice. On Saturday, the returning officers concerned had rejected the nomination papers of Goud and Soni after receiving complaints from other contesting candidates — Ravula Sheshagiri and Parveen Sultana, respectively. In Goud’s case, it was alleged that he has three living children and was hence ineligible to contest as per the GHMC Act. In Soni’s case too, the complainant had alleged that she has more than two children, and that she does not belong to BC-B community, whereas ward number 49 is reserved for candidates of the community. Both aspirants then approached the High Court.

After hearing the case concerning Goud and perusing the impugned order, Justice Abhishek Reddy found that the petitioner was neither put on notice nor any explanation was sought from him, and that the returning officer had passed the impugned order by basing it on the affidavit given by one of the contesting candidates on the very same day, i.e. November 21, 2020.

In Renu Soni’s case, the judge found that an appeal was pending with regard to elections held in the year 2016 and that the impugned order was passed without any legal basis. In both the cases, the judge issued notices to the concerned election authorities and the complainants to respond to the cases and posted the matter to December 7 for further hearing.

